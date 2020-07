Will Smith : il aurait donné l’autorisation à sa femme de le tromper avec un chanteur connu

View this post on Instagram

American singer August Alsina revealed on Tuesday that he had been in a relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith with her husband Will Smith's blessing. Appearing on "The Interview" on YouTube with "The Breakfast Club" co-host Angela Yee, the "No Love" singer opened up for the first time about his relationship with "Girls Trip" star after Yee asked him about the rumours of them dating. He said: "Here's what I'll say, people, can have whatever ideas that they like, but what I'm not okay with is my character being in question. – "Contrary to what some people believe I'm not a trouble maker, you know, I don't like drama… But in this instance, it's very different. There's so many people that are side-eyeing me." – August continued: "I sat down with Will (Smith) and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they've spoken on several times not involving romanticism. – "He gave me his blessing. I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life and I truly love and have a ton of love for her." . #augustalsina #jadapinkettsmith #relationships #willsmith #theravengr