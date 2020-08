Ryan Reynolds : l’acteur recadre les jeunes qui font la fête malgré le Covid-19 !

View this post on Instagram

This is my friend, @adriaarjona. One of our favorite things to do is to stare coldly into the foreboding and unknown distance. When we’re not doing that, it’s all giggles and long, high-speed car chases with almost no regard for continuity or subtlety. Very happy to hear she’s joining the Armani family. I know what you’re thinking, but it’s real. It’s not some superficial Hollywood partnership. It’s a legal adoption. Armani is literally her new family. Also, she has a new fragrance called, “My Way”. Which, if we’re being honest, is probably the best way. @Armanibeauty #ArmaniMyWay #armanipartner #6Underground