Le prince Andrew : il réglait certaines de ses dépenses privées avec de l’argent public !

The Body Museum at Khalifa University was founded in 2019 and is the first museum in the UAE dedicated to medicine and health sciences. Its formation coincides with the establishment of Abu Dhabi’s first medical school, and together they hope to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage students to study medicine. ⁣ ⁣ The Duke of York today visited the Museums first exhibitions, BODY WORLDS, which gives an unprecedented look inside the human body. For the first time in the Middle East, the exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to explore the amazing biology and physiology go human health and the dramatic effects of disease.