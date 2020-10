Christina Milian : sa photo sans le bas choque les internautes, elles dévoile ses longues jambes bronzées !

View this post on Instagram

Who loves music and fashion?! 🙋‍♀‍🎶 We do!! Violet loves the new L.O.L. Surprise! Remix series! Tune in and turn it up – as LOL Surprise Remix Live will air on the LOL Surprise YouTube channel September 26 at 9 a.m. PDT. Collect the new Remix Hair Flip and Pets to create a real Boom Box that plays music from the @lolsurprise song. And, let’s talk about the new LOL Surprise O.M.G. Remix fashion dolls who are super fierce and decked out in the cutest fashions. But get into this…they come with a record AND the packaging is a record player that plays REAL music! Can you say #throwback #lolsurpriseremix #lolsurprise #collectlol #ad