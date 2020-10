Ikea : encore plus fort que Sophie Ferjani ! Découvrez ces idées incroyables pour transformer vos meubles et les mettre au goût du jour !

View this post on Instagram

Most of you weren't here when I did this @ikeausa flip for my cousin but it's still one of my favourite projects to date. I surprised even myself with this transformation! I took this kallax four cube shelf that they had, cut one cube off, painted it, added doors with burlap and some new tapered legs and voila it's unrecognisable!