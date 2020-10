Blanchiment des dents : Cette technique va tout changer pour vous ! Le résultat est garanti !

View this post on Instagram

Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Recipe 🦷🌿 I've been wanting to make my own toothpaste for a long time now, and it did not disappoint. Not only was it super easy to make, it has left my teeth feeling cleaner than ever and my mouth fresh! Charcoal is used widely in teeth whitening because of its ability to absorb surface stains and natural whitening affect. Ingredients: – 1/2 activated charcoal powder 1 tsp baking soda 1 tsp arrowroot powder (or cornstarch) 2tbsp extra virgin coconut oil 3 drops peppermint essential oil Method: 1. Combine the coconut oil with the baking soda in a bowl. If the coconut oil is solid you can heat it in the microwave for 15-20 seconds to soften. 2. Add the charcoal, arrowroot and then the peppermint oil. Mix well. 3. Transfer to a glass container and place in the fridge for 10-15 mins to set. 4. To use, apply a pea size to your toothbrush- I use the end of a tsp to do this. Brush as normal. Store in the bathroom in a cool, dry place. You can put it in the fridge if it starts to melt on hot days. What do you think?