Cholestérol : ce que vous devez faire pour l’éviter, nous avons des conseils insolites à donner

Le cholestérol est une maladie silencieuse mais qu’on peut prévenir avec une nourriture adaptée.

(06/10/2020)

Fruits et légumes Pixabay
Le cholestérol est nécessaire au bon fonctionnement du corps. Par contre, un excès de cholestérol est néfaste pour la santé et un des facteurs favorables au développement de maladies dont l’infarctus du myocarde. Le problème de l’hypercholestérolémie est qu’il s’agit d’une silencieuse. Il est impossible de la détecter en dehors d’une prise de sang. De plus, un taux trop élevé de cholestérol dans le sang ne s’accompagne d’aucun symptôme. Lorsqu’un symptôme surgit c’est en général trop tard. En cas d’excès de cholestérol dans le sang, les médecins peuvent prescrire des médicaments destinés à faire baisser ce taux. Mais en général la médication doit s’accompagner d’un . Bref le contenu de l’assiette doit lui aussi être surveillé. Parfois, un simple régime permet de se battre contre la maladie. Encore faut-il que cette dernière ne soit pas trop avancée. Ainsi il existe un certain nombre d’ouvrages consacrés à la lutte contre le cholestérol par le simple contrôle des aliments ingérés par le patient.

This October is National Cholesterol month, so we thought we would share the part played by the lymphatic system in regulating the cholesterol in our bodies. ⚖️ Cholesterol is in every cell in our body and it is needed to help our brain, skin and other organs to function properly. The liver makes cholesterol for us, but we also get it from the foods we eat and too much of it can get into the walls of our blood vessels causing them to become stiffer, narrower and ultimately clogged. ⚖️ We know the lymphatic system is critical in the absorption of dietary fats from the gut, but it is less well known that cholesterol metabolism and lymphatic function are tightly linked and that each regulates the other – as discovered in a 2011 study by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital ⚖️ The fluid that gathers between our tissues and is picked up by the lymphatic system contains toxins, metabolic waste and other pathogens, but it also contains High Density Lipoproteins – HDL or so called ‘good cholesterol’ because it absorbs excess cholesterol and carries it to the liver to be broken down and excreted from the body. ⚖️ It therefore stands to reason that an impeded or stagnant lymphatic flow will reduce the speed at which HDL can transport excess cholesterol to the liver for removal leading to a potentially harmful build up. ⚖️ Regular sessions in the Body Ballancer will greatly enhance lymphatic flow, leading to the timely removal of excess cholesterol that could otherwise end up where we do not want it – in our arteries!

Il existe deux types de cholestérol.

Il s’avère que le corps comporte deux types de cholestérol. Les lipoprotéines à haute densité, encore appelées (HDL) ou bon cholestérol ainsi que les lipoprotéines de faible densité (LDL) qui elles sont considérées comme du mauvais cholestérol. Les HDL font en sorte d’empêcher la formation des plaques d’athérosclérose sur les artères. Les LDL  pour leur part, favorisent ces dépôts. En fait la seule façon de savoir à quoi s’en tenir de faire un bilan lipidique. Ce dernier va évaluer les deux taux de cholestérol mais aussi le taux de triglycérides dans le sang. En cas de souci la médecine peut intervenir de suite.

We all need some cholesterol in our bodies just to keep us ticking over, but having too much can clog up your arteries and lead to health problems in the future.⁣ ⁣ By getting a simple cholesterol test and making positive lifestyle changes, most people can keep their cholesterol levels healthy. So, this National Cholesterol Month 'Let's Talk About Cholesterol'.⁣ ⁣ #NationalCholesterolMonth⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #cholesterol #betterhealth #phe #publichealthengland #weightloss #workout #exercise #food #foodie #nutrition #keyworker #nhs #nhsheros #pharmacyheros #2020 #communitypharmacy #healthy #health #healthylifestyle #pharmacy #pharmacist #pharmacylife #pharmacytechnician #pharmacytech #medicine #medication #prescription #medical #pharmacists

En fait un taux de cholestérol élevé peut provoquer une athérosclérose

Deux phénomènes sont possibles. Soit on assiste à l’épaississement des artères, soit à la formation d’un caillot qui peut  à ce moment-là boucher une artère et aboutir à un infarctus ou à un AVC. Là aussi, la prévention passe par l’alimentation. Une bonne alimentation peut éloigner le spectre de l’athérosclérose. Le docteur Jean-Michel Cohen, qui a beaucoup écrit sur le sujet, préconise une bonne alimentation à base de fruits et de légumes, de viandes maigres et de poissons gras. Selon lui, c’est très efficace contre le cholestérol mais il n’y a pas que cela. Il faut consommer un maximum d’antioxydants. Parmi ces antioxydant se trouve le bêta-carotène présente dans le chou, les abricots et autres blettes. Le second antioxydant est la vitamine C. On trouve cette dernière dans les poivrons mais aussi dans les citrons, les kiwis, les agrumes ou encore les fraises. L’avocat de son côté est excellent puisqu’il contient des stérols végétaux. Ces derniers se trouvent aussi dans la margarine et dans les huiles végétales de type colza, olive ou noix.

So … yesterday we spoke about how low HDL High LDL Increases the chances of CVD There are many reasons to it we have already discussed inflammation Lifestyle Here’s a crisp list of food item that should be included daily in to our diet to increase HDL For a detailed consultation on ✔️how to increase HDL ✔️Reduce cholesterol without medication ✔️Do get in touch with us , I will be happy to help. WhatsApp Us at: +91 86576 54668📩 . . #cholesterol #diabetes #health #healthy #healthylifestyle #nutrition #bloodpressure #fitindiamovement🇮🇳 #weightloss #healthyindia #hearthealth #wellness #over #fitness #diet #healthyliving #detox #healthyfood #heart #nutritionwithsaumya #bloodsugar #highbloodpressure #fitbody #healthyindianfood #inflammation

Des aliments complets

Un autre élément qui a tout sa place dans l’assiette de quelqu’un qui lutte contre le cholestérol est la famille des aliments complets. Il est ainsi essentiel de remplacer le pain blanc par du pain complet, et les céréales raffinées par du sarrasin, du boulgour ou encore du quinoa. Les flocons d’avoine pour leur part font également merveille pour combattre le cholestérol. Par ailleurs, il est recommandé de manger des légumineuses comme par exemple des haricots secs, des pois chiches, des petits pois ou encore des fèves. Bien entendu il ne faut pas négliger les lentilles. Par contre la viande maigre est à privilégier. Il faut également éviter d’abuser des oeufs et des fromages gras. Concernant les poissons qui sont les meilleurs atouts de ce rééquilibrage, on peut citer le thon, les sardines, le saumon, ou encore le hareng qui tous contiennent une importante quantité d’acide gras et d’Oméga 3 qui aident à lutter contre le mauvais cholestérol. Bien entendu ces conseils simples ne sont en aucun cas une consultation médicale. Seul un médecin pourra conseiller de façon approfondie. Néanmoins avec une assiette soignée, le cholestérol aura moins de chance de sévir.

