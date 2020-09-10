Meghan et Harry, cette stratégie qu’ils ont mis en place pour négocier avec Netflix !

Harry et Meghan ont visiblement réussi à se trouver un financement. En effet, lorsque les deux jeunes gens avaient quitté la famille royale, c’est le prince Charles qui a mis la main à la poche pour financer son petit dernier. En effet, le prince Harry est né dans une famille où les soucis financiers n’existent pas. Ce n’est pas un homme auquel on a appris à gagner sa vie. Sa formation était différente. L’argent est toujours présent. Il suffit d’apprendre le protocole, de se faire voir aux bons endroits et de sourire à la reine. Certes, le trait est exagéré mais les finances ce n’est pas un problème. La couronne est riche. Il avait de plus fait un héritage de son arrière grand-mère, mais aussi de la princesse de Galles. Mais pas suffisamment pour vivre, du moins pour vivre comme un prince. Son père lui, a eu l’intelligence de monter une ferme bio. Et la ferme et son duché de Cornouailles lui rapportent énormément d’argent. C’est ainsi que le prince Charles a apporté une grande partie du financement de la villa hors de prix que le jeune couple s’est offert en Californie.
#update Where would they be now if Covid19 had not forced them to slow down? The pandemic has also forced the hard-working Sussexes to take a break, but they are still in close contact with all the organisations, holding virtual conversations and being featured in the media – a lot. They are just who they are: Powerful and influential. The mega deal with Netflix has proven this; it has been around for a long time, but now it is official. The multi-year contract is said to cover documentaries, documentary series, feature films, screenplay shows and children's programmes. Meghan and Harry also made a statement and explained: "As new parents, it is important for us to produce inspiring family programmes. The unparalleled reach [of Netflix] will help us share compelling content that inspires action". Exactly when it will start has not yet been announced. I am very confident in what is yet to come. I am confident in their goal to make their part to make the world a better place. Let us not forget the great work they have been doing for those who desperately need it and benefit from every visit of the Sussexes, especially charities as @baby2baby (provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing…) @assistanceleagueoflosangeles (Improving the quality of the lives of at risk children and families…), @homeboyindustries (providing meals, health services, job training…) and others… This is the fundamental proof that great things are coming in the future… I am optimistic. In addition, I collected some of their endeavors – for us fans as a reminder: They can do no wrong by helping others. ❤️ Enjoy. I wish you all a happy weekend/week. #weekendvibes #netflix #love #couplegoals
Un contrat juteux avec Netflix
Il est vrai qu’au début le jeune couple s’est fait du souci. En effet, Meghan pensait que son titre de Duchesse de Sussex allait lui offrir des rôles du style de ceux qui sont régulièrement offerts à Scarlet Johanson. Or contrairement à ce que pensait Meghan, Hollywood ne l’attendait pas. D’ailleurs le jeune couple n’a pas la meilleure image en Amérique du Nord. En effet, beaucoup pensent que le couple est un squatteur de tapis rouges.
Un contrat qui fait jaser dans l’industrie du cinéma
De plus, le contrat passé avec Netflix fait jaser. De nombreux présentateurs et producteurs pensent que le contrat passé a été passé sur le seul nom du prince Harry. Ils estiment que le contrat est totalement immérité et que les deux jeunes gens ont tout à prouver dans le milieu de la production de documentaires. Une célèbre écrivain et présentatrice américaine avait d’ailleurs fait observer qu’un tel contrat aurait été normal pour un couple qui aurait une dizaine d’années d’expérience en matière de production. Il devient ainsi quasi certain que les deux jeunes gens sont attendus au tournant. En effet, si la plateforme de streaming a mis autant d’argent sur la table, il faut que les jeunes gens soient rentables. Harry rentre dans la vraie vie et la philanthropie n’y a pas de place.
#news The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-year Netflix deal!! Under the new partnership, the couple will produce documentaries, features films and scripted shows for the streaming platform, further details to come… In a statement follows: “Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” the pair said in a statement. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.” “Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.” And no Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is not returning to acting, but I am sure even if so, she would have our support. And The Duke of Sussex is a great entertainer and is very charming… The combination is dynamic!!! ❤️ #netflixandchill #netflix #networking
Une rupture définitive avec la famille royale
On peut se poser la question de la rupture définitive avec Londres. En effet, avec l’argent gagné, Harry s’est dépêché de payer le solde de près de 2,7 millions d’euros que le couple devait encore à la couronne britannique pour les travaux de Frogmore Cottage. Certes, le contribuable anglais avait eu du mal à digérer les travaux et leur ampleur. Pire, après les rénovations, les deux jeunes gens ont quitté la royauté. D’un autre coté, en apprenant le contrat, le parlement anglais avait demandé un remboursement de suite. En effet, les Sussex avaient négocié un règlement sur 11 ans et ne payait que 20 000 livres par mois en remboursement. Le contribuable anglais se sentait un peu floué. Mais la question est réglée depuis le 7 septembre 2022.
#update Since new report surfaced again about "Frogmore Cottage" costs, after the Sussexes deal with Netflix and the agreement to unnecessary pay back the costs for Frogmore Cottage… Please, take your time to read. After Harry and Meghan got married, they were looking for a new home to live- which is what newlyweds usually do, the Queen suggested the beautiful secluded cottage in the Frogmore House area. Great, more privacy and no longer unwanted observers (the contrary from Kensington Palace). Of course, the cottage is already several hundred years old and has been inhabited several times since 1800 by various Royal members and servants… The house was in a state of disrepair – not habitable! Frogmore Cottage was always scheduled to be renovated, regardless of occupant, something also confirmed by the Keeper of the Privy Purse (financial management of the Queen) Michael Stevens – long before Harry and Meghan even planned to move there. However, the house was converted into a four-bedroom-and-nursery, single-family home, at a reported cost from the Sovereign Grant (payed by British Taxpayers money) of £2.4 million! In fact, the home is neither Meghan&Harry's nor The Queen’s Property, but from The Crown Estate. Which, means, Meghan & Harry are paying back the renovations costs, but if they ever move out, they theoretically and practically can ask for the money back, since they renovated for the government… It sounds ridiculous, indeed, but due to the manipulative reports from certain press Harry&Meghan needed to play along – so far. But in the future no more. They left the boat. Swipe to see others and their costs…
Le prince William serait furieux
En fait, il semblerait que le jeune couple ait fait la tournée de tous les producteurs possibles et ait choisi le plus offrant. Ce qui est tout à fait intelligent comme façon de faire. Par contre, et cela hérisse le prince William, Harry et Meghan seraient en train de préparer un documentaire sur Lady Diana, mais sans avoir consulté le prince William.