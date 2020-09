Meghan Markle : un dernier film dévoilé à la télévision, voici ce que nous savons !

View this post on Instagram

😍😍 Some amazing photos of a photoshoot with Best Health Magazine in 2015, where Meghan also talked about yoga. @meghanmarkle_official — ⁣ ⁣ “Meghan has always made staying in shape a priority. In addition to Pilates and running, yoga is an important part of Markle's fitness routine. Despite her busy schedule, Best Health magazine reports that she prioritizes practicing at least twice a week — or at least, she did before marrying in the royal family. ⁣ ⁣ Markle's love of yoga runs in her family. Her mother, Doria Ragland, is a yoga instructor and introduced her daughter to the practice at age seven, according to Best Health magazine. Although Markle admits she wasn't totally down with Downward Dog back then, she grew to enjoy the practice and made yoga a regular part of her fitness regimen in college.”⁣ ⁣ Do/did you practice yoga? How do you like it? #meghanmarkle #yoga #inspiration