Meghan et le Prince Harry pourraient animer un talk show, futurs animateurs TV ?

Lorsque le Prince Harry a décidé de quitter l’Angleterre et de se couper de la famille royale, il a forcément eu des sommes qui ont été stoppées. De ce fait, il a certes une fortune personnelle, mais les montants sur le compte ne sont plus ceux d’antan. Avec leur récent changement de vie, notamment l’achat d’une très belle maison, le couple doit forcément assurer ses arrières. Ils pourraient utiliser leur notoriété à bon escient notamment en animant une émission de télévision.
Meghan et Harry aux commandes d’un talk-show ?
Il suffit de prononcer le prénom de Meghan et celui du Prince Harry pour que les regards soient rapidement attirés. De ce fait, il y a de grandes chances pour que le succès soit au rendez-vous si toutefois une émission devait voir le jour. Comme leur vie demande un certain revenu, le couple est contraint de trouver un travail, mais il y a tout de même des interdictions. Ils ne sont plus liés à 100 % à la famille royale, mais ils doivent par contre respecter quelques conditions imposées par la Reine.
Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President.
- Meghan Markle n’aurait pas le droit de renouer avec les plateaux de télévision notamment pour incarner un rôle.
- Harry et Meghan ont un portefeuille assez conséquent, mais ils doivent être vigilants, car les caisses pourraient rapidement être à sec.
- Ils auraient alors décidé de devenir des animateurs du petit écran tout en utilisant à bon escient leur notoriété mondiale.
- Ce sont les informations du Mirror qui se retrouvent sur le devant de la scène et nous pourrons alors prochainement voir le couple dans une émission de société.
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), met with the bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face.
Par contre, il faut impérativement tirer un trait sur les confidences, car le Prince Harry et Meghan Markle n’auraient pas l’intention de proposer une émission en mode télé-réalité pour évoquer leur quotidien avec Archie. En réalité, ce serait une vraie émission comme vous pouvez en découvrir plusieurs sur les chaînes du monde entier. Ils aborderaient alors des sujets d’actualité qui ont une vraie importance pour le couple. Le couple envisagerait un magazine très sérieux, mais, actuellement, aucune chaîne ne semble avoir signé avec eux.
Seront-ils crédibles en animateurs TV ?
Il y a de grandes chances pour que certains regardent les premiers épisodes uniquement, car il s’agit du Prince Harry et de Meghan Markle. Cette dernière avait déjà une certaine notoriété avant de se marier puisqu’elle possédait un rôle récurrent dans la série à succès Suits, celui de Rachel. En se mariant, elle a accepté de tirer un trait sur l’ensemble de ses activités, mais ils pourraient finalement gagner de l’argent grâce à leur notoriété qui pourrait leur ouvrir certaines portes. Il y a toutefois des précautions à prendre, car le couple n’aurait pas confirmé la rumeur qui doit être prise avec des pincettes.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family.
Il ne faut pas oublier que le Prince Harry a le bras long et Meghan Markle connaît également du monde grâce à son ancienne profession d’actrice. Les deux tourtereaux pourraient alors ouvrir des portes relativement facilement même s’ils devaient trouver des collaborateurs. Il faudra désormais patienter pour savoir si ce rôle devenait une réalité. Il y aurait de grandes chances pour que la diffusion soit faite aux États-Unis et non pas en France sauf si vous parlez anglais, vous pourrez regarder grâce à Internet. Si cela se confirme, nous en apprendrons sans doute un peu plus très rapidement.