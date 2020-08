Sophie de Wessex : comment la comtesse bannie est devenue la bru favorite de la reine.

View this post on Instagram

The Countess of Wessex has spoken to @goodhousekeepinguk as Patron of @nspcc_official and @childline_official. Her Royal Highness spoke to the magazine about the inspiring work both charities do, particularly after a rise in demand for their services over lockdown. . In the months since the Coronavirus outbreak: . 📞 Childline has delivered around 19,000 counselling sessions a month 📲 Children have been getting in touch about worries linked to school, home life and how to cope with the isolation during lockdown 🗣 The helpline saw an increase (37%) in children aged 11 and under participating in counselling sessions for mental health support . Support from @childline_official is available over the phone and through online message boards, helping young people get their lives back on track. . 📸 The Countess of Wessex is pictured on a visit to Childline’s headquarters in June, where she thanked the charity’s dedicated volunteers and joined them for a shift answering enquiries via email. . HRH has been Patron of Childline since 2005 and Patron of the NSPCC since 2016. . Visit our stories for more information and resources from the NSPCC and Childline.