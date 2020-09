Me Too : L’actrice Kate Winslet (Titanic) balance deux réalisateurs avec lesquels elle regrette d’avoir collaboré !

View this post on Instagram

@therealpeterlindbergh @lancomeofficial Today we wish to celebrate the work of legendary photographer, Peter Lindbergh. Renowned for his highly realistic approach, he delivered an authentic and intimate vision of women’s inner beauty. The timeless images he created for Lancôme will forever remain close to our heart as an integral part of our heritage. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. #Lancome #PeterLindbergh​