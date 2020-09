La reine d’Angleterre finance le déménagement de son cousin : montant de la facture 900 000 euros !

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Gloucester opens a new sensory garden at Killadeas Day Centre as part of The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester's two-day visit to Northern Ireland. Killadeas Day Centre provides care and activities for adults with physical and learning disabilities, and has just built a new wheelchair-friendly garden and swings area. During their visit, The Duke and Duchess took to the water on Lough Erne to see the great work that Waterways Ireland is doing to preserve Ireland's beautiful rivers, canals and lakes. Their Royal Highnesses also toured the Clogher Valley Show and presented the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to Ballinamallard United Football Club.