Christina Milian : la compagne de Matt Pokora dévoile un tout nouveau projet pour Netflix !

View this post on Instagram

It’s been 151 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her home by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—and her killers have not been charged. If you haven’t done your research on this story you should by now. Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME. Proud to stand with WNBA players in joining this campaign, created by @phenomenal in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits from tees will be donated. (Art by @arlyn.garcia)