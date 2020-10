Elle a les ongles les plus longs au monde, mais elle a vécu un drame !

View this post on Instagram

The longest fingernails ever on a pair of hands belonged to Lee Redmond (USA), who started to grow them in 1979 and carefully manicured them to reach a total length of 8.65 m (28 ft 4.5 in) as measured on this day in 2008. Sadly, Lee lost her nails in an automobile accident in 2009.⁣ ⁣ "Losing my fingernails has been the most dramatic thing that's happened in my life," said Lee at the time.⁣ ⁣ ''The thing that bothered me with losing the fingernails was that it becomes your identity and I felt like I'd lost part of that, yet I would always say when people would make comments about my fingernails, you know there's more to me than my fingernails.''⁣ ⁣ ''I always did everything with them, but now it's so much easier to do things. The weight is so different. In fact my hands seem to fly with the weight gone.''⁣ ⁣ “At their peak length, the fingernails of Lee Redmond of Salt Lake City, Utah, reached a total of 28 ft 4 in – as long as a school bus!” – Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief, Guinness World Records. ______________________________________________________ #fingernails #guinnessworldrecords #officiallyamazing #nailsofinstagram #nails #nails2inspire #onthisday