Lady Diana : mais que faisait-elle à Paris ce jour là ?

And there she goes. A few moments after these pictures were taken, our Princess died in a car accident. The most famous woman in the world, a mother of two sons. Incredibly sad. After 23 years, I still have no words for what happened to her. Such a great loss. Please may we never forget her and let we be thankfull for the life of a woman who made so many people happy. Goodbye Englands rose, Princess of the people, Queen of hearts…🤍 #princessofwales #dianaspencer #ladydiana #princessdiana #kensingtonpalace #princewilliam #princeharry