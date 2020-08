Halle Berry : connaissez-vous la maladie qui l’a plongé dans le coma ?

View this post on Instagram

Happy #FitnessFriday everyone! Today I want to share an important reminder – HAVE. FUN. Workouts don’t always have to be strict or goal oriented. Discipline is great, but it’s not everything. So get out there, try something new! Something that makes you laugh and smile – skateboard, bike, swim, roller-skate, chase your kids, do cartwheels. The endorphin rush will still be there, those calories will still burn, and most importantly – you’ll cultivate a little extra joy in your practice. Happy Friday!! ♥️