McDonald’s va faire un très gros cadeau à ses clients à l’occasion de la fête d’Halloween : découvrez vite l’opération limitée !

🕸🍟Remember when McDonald’s was actually awesome and went all out for Halloween?! 🎃 What is your favorite Halloween memory from McDonald’s?! 🍔👻 . @azifvintage #mcdonalds #happymeal #mcdonaldshappymeal #mcdonaldshalloween #halloweenmcdonalds #ronaldmcdonald #vintagemcdonalds #90smcdonalds #halloweenhappymeal #happymealtoys #halloweenhappymealpails #90stoys #halloweentime #90s #80s #ilovethe90s #ilovethe80s