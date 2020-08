Mika : le cœur déchiré par la catastrophe de Beyrouth, sa ville natale

View this post on Instagram

"One can only reach dawn by taking the path of night" – Khalil Gibran As published in various international broadsheets this morning, what has happened in Beirut has had a huge impact on me and highlighted the severity of the current situation in Lebanon. This is a cause I will be engaging with over the coming weeks. The next post coming will be my letter that was printed in @le_jdd @corriere @skytg24 @lorientlejour_olj @billboard @the.independent If you would like to find out more information on the charities I have personally chosen to support, head to the linktree in my bio