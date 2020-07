Vacances d’été : que vont faire Kate Middleton et le prince William ? Nous avons la réponse !

View this post on Instagram

⚽ Talking mental health, @Arsenal…and the chances of @aubameyang97 signing for Prince William’s favourite team, Aston Villa! This year the final of the FA Cup, football’s most iconic domestic competition, will be renamed the #HeadsUpFACup 🏆 Final as part of the Heads Up campaign’s work to change the conversation on mental health, using the power of our national sport. We’re going to use the Final as a moment to promote good, positive mental health for everyone #HeadsUp