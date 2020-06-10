Un acteur de Jurassic World fait son coming out et présente son petit ami

Son nom ne vous dit peut-être rien, mais si vous êtes fans de dinosaures ou de pokémon, son visage vous sera surement familier : Justice Smith a en effet joué dans Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdom et Détective Pikachu. Et aujourd’hui, il fait fièrement son coming out.
Justice Smith présent lors d’une manifestation
Le débat concernant le racisme et les violences policières fait rage aux États-Unis depuis la mort polémique de George Floyd. Cet afro-américain est mort sous le genou d’un policier blanc qui l’a fermement maintenu – alors qu’il ne montrait aucun signe de contestation – jusqu’à le tuer.
« Je ne peux plus respirer » resteront à jamais ses derniers mots, immortalisés par les téléphones portables de passants qui ont décidé de filmer la scène (pour mieux la dénoncer) alors que les trois collègues du policier les empêchaient d’intervenir.
Les célébrités donnent de leur voix
Cette vidéo a indigné le monde entier et a poussé les célébrités à faire entendre leur voix, qu’elles soient de couleur ou blanches. Certaines d’entre elles ont participé directement aux manifestations (comme la chanteuse Halsey) tandis que d’autres ont utilisé leur influence pour faire évoluer les mentalités.
C’est le cas de Selena Gomez. Dans l’impossibilité d’aller manifester (elle souffre d’un lupus, une maladie auto-immune qui fragilise ses défenses immunitaires. Elle ne peut donc pas côtoyer la foule en pleine épidémie de COVID-19), la chanteuse a décidé de laisser des personnalités afro-américaines s’exprimer sur son Instagram.
Ils obtiennent ainsi une incroyable visibilité de 179 millions de personnes pour faire entendre leur voix. Un moyen noble et efficace d’user de son influence et de son pouvoir pour faire avancer une cause légitime et utile.
“What led to this racial crisis?” ⠀ ⠀ History shows us that culture—images, films, music, literature—not law alone, has led to this racial crisis and our focus on police violence. Culture is a powerful tool. It creates narratives that can honor human life or denigrate it.⠀ ⠀ Law alone did not result in the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Travyon Martin, or any of the other unnamed lives lost due to racial terror. Law combined with culture shapes our social narratives. It can justify biases and stereotypes with deadly consequences. ⠀ ⠀ But this is also the good news. It means that we all have a role to play by how we shape, make, and engage with the culture around us. ⠀ ⠀ This is a 1 day Instagram class called, “How to See in a Racial Crisis.” You will get a new set of tools in the posts and stories through resources and artists to follow. Our 4 topics:⠀ ⠀ 1) Racial Terror as Culture (What is the connection between the history of lynching and the racial violence we are witnessing today?)⠀ ⠀ 2) Racial Bias in Media, Photography, and Tech (We’ll discuss how stereotypes and counternarratives are reinforced by culture)⠀ ⠀ 3) The Cultural Tie between Policing and Slavery (How did slave patrols, the surveillance of black bodies via the Fugitive Slave Act, and convict leasing help develop our police force?) ⠀ ⠀ 4) The Power of the Public Square (What does it mean to still have Confederate monuments in public?)⠀ ⠀ These are 4 arenas of our cultural battleground: Media, Images, Public Symbols, and Spectacles. Racial terror has impacted them all.⠀ ⠀ How we choose to see each day can be a form of daily activism. Understanding this is the mission of the @visionandjustice project. ⠀ ⠀ Please post in the comments and I’ll engage with as many of your questions as I can! I’m saluting Selena Gomez for turning over her platform for the purpose of education and justice for all. Thank you! Special thanks to @radcliffe.institute, @fordfoundation, Whiting Foundation, Lambent Foundation, @hutchinscenter, @americanrep, @harvardartmuseums, @aperturefnd, my colleagues, students, and many more for their support. Please be well and safe!⠀ ⠀ — @sarahelizabethlewis1
Justice Smith en profite pour dévoiler son petit-ami
Sur Instagram, Justice Smith a montré avoir participé à une manifestation, mais a également dévoilé son petit-ami. Le jeune homme sort avec l’acteur Nicholas Ashe (Queen Sugar) et c’est ensemble qu’ils ont participé aux manifestations.
Mieux encore, Justice Smith a affirmé être une personne queer – outre sa couleur de peau, son orientation sexuelle est donc également pour lui source de discrimination.
Il dit alors que non seulement les vies des personnes noires comptent, mais également celles des personnes noires transsexuelles et queer.
Il élargit le débat autour de l’orientation sexuelle puisque nous vivons actuellement dans un monde où les actions homophobes sont encore trop nombreuses. Et l’acteur souffre autant du racisme que de l’homophobie. C’est pourquoi il trouvait certainement cela important de faire passer ce message, et surtout de faire son coming out en ce moment si particulier.
@nckash and I protested today in New Orleans. We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter’. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added. I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black. You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you. It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is. And if we appeal to it, maybe it’ll give us a slice. But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning. What should have been given to black, queer, and trans individuals from the beginning. Which is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence. There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this Is change, though the fight is far from over. #justicefortonymcdade #justiceforninapop #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaud #justiceforbreonna #sayhername #defundthepolice #endwhitesupremacy
Justice Smith envoie de l’amour sur Instagram
Outre la photo de la manifestation à laquelle il a participé avec son petit ami, l’acteur a souhaité montrer des photos intimes de son couple, pour envoyer une belle dose d’amour à ses abonnés et leur montrer que l’amour est plus fort que tout, et que les actes racistes ou homophobes ne les empêcheront pas d’exister.
Car détesté autrui pour sa couleur de peau ou son orientation sexuelle ne l’a jamais rendu plus blanc ou moins homosexuel, ce genre de publication peut aider à faire évoluer les mentalités.
During our Broadway run, over 60,000 people experienced the extreme joy and sorrow that is @octarell_again’s CHOIR BOY. This story of blackness + queerness uplifted a history of Negro spirituals, and how the messages in those songs offer us solace today. This play did many things that have never been done on Broadway, and we are grateful for the recognition of that. Our Tony Award nominations (and wins!) on Sunday were cherries on top of an incredible experience.
Le coming out public : la mort de la carrière ?
Pendant longtemps, les acteurs ou autres personnalités du showbusiness ont caché pour certains leur orientation sexuelle, de peur d’être catégorisés ou stigmatisés.
Ellen Page avait expliqué avoir vu des conséquences directes sur sa carrière suite à son coming out public. Pour avoir une belle carrière, il faut vivre caché ? Quitte à se nier soi-même ?
Justice Smith semble en tout cas vouloir faire passer ses valeurs avant sa carrière, qui est pourtant naissante et déjà bien prometteuse. De la même manière que l’acteur principal de Star Wars, John Boyega, a participé à une manifestation en disant qu’il se fichait des futures conséquences sur sa carrière, Justice Smith mise tout sur l’honnêteté.
C’est avec ce genre de personnalités courageuses qui osent prendre la parole que les mentalités pourront enfin évoluer. On souhaite à Justice Smith que cette publication Instagram ne le prive pas de potentiels rôles et qu’avec le temps, de réelles évolutions se fassent ressentir.
Car peu importe la couleur de peau, la religion ou l’orientation sexuelle, nous sommes tous des individus égaux en droits et en devoirs et c’est ensemble que la société changera, comme l’indique Yannick Noah, attristé par le peu de messages envoyés par des sportifs blancs dans le cadre du mouvement.
