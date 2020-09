Très critiqué pour ne pas être revenu aider sa famille pendant la pandémie, Harry s’explique !

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Sussex, patron of the Rugby Football League, wishes the Team a happy 125th Birthday, as he took part in a virtual conversation set of six with Ellery Hanley MBE, plus other special guests. Amusing to watch how Ellery Hanley kindly asks Harry to reverse roles, earning a sceptical look from Harry. However, Ellery go ahead and starts questioning anyway: „How are you enjoying now in America?“ Harry (surprised about such easy question): „I am loving it! It’s fantastic. I mean, what I need is a few mini rugby 🏉 and get Archie involved with the game, because at the moment it is impossible to find it here. I got a little space outside… I need to get him playing. I am unbelievable fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and my son being able to be outside, because i know so many people do not have the opportunity to that for months. So, our little man is our number one priority and the work after that is the second priority and we are doing everything we can to try and play our part to make the world a better place.“ Ellery told how important is what Harry said and especially about covid and the difficulties in generally about space and social communication… And the end of the conversation, Harry told she would have been in England long ago, if it wasn’t for covid and promised to support the Rugby Football League for as long as he can. @englandrugby Image: Getty images #sport #rugby #football