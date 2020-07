Shia LaBeouf plus dingue que jamais ! L’acteur a commis un acte irréversible pour son prochain film

View this post on Instagram

Some people ask is #shialabeouf tattoo real??? Yes it's pretty real we started this back when we where filming the movie holes….on going sessions on this chest piece thanks for the trust on such a meaningful tattoo of your mom and pops stay tuned for the movies this guys got coming this year