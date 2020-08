Sarah Michelle Gellar : sa belle déclaration d’amour à sa consœur Shannen Doherty !

View this post on Instagram

#challengeaccepted Although the only thing that would actually be a challenge, would be going through life without the strong woman in my life by my side. Some of you have been in my life since we were in grade school, and some of you came later, but you all have very important places in my heart. If there is one thing that this (continually) difficult year has shown me, is that I can’t do it without you. And how lucky I am for my girlfriends.