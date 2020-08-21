Rose McGowan : elle exige des excuses de la part de son agresseur

A 46 ans, Rose Mc Gowan semble toujours assoiffée de justice.
Après avoir incarné il y a plusieurs années le mouvement #MeToo, l’ancienne star de la série Charmed ne compte pas s’arrêter au cas Harvey Weinstein.
Sur Twitter, l’actrice s’est livré à une série de posts.
Objectif : mettre en lumière un traumatisme sexuel qu’elle dit avoir subi à l’âge de 15 ans, par Alexander Payne, un réalisateur américain.
Selon Rose Mc Gowan, l’homme d’aujourd’hui 59 ans l’aurait forcé à regarder un film pornographique avec lui, alors qu’elle n’était encore qu’une adolescente.
Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15. pic.twitter.com/mVqiN4S9NW
— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020
Des faits qui remontent à plus de 30 ans.
Le magazine américain Newsweek a d’ores et déjà repris l’accusation, et considère le récit de Rose Mc Gowan comme un cas “d’inconduite sexuelle”, ce qui outre-manche, concerne tout comportement sexuel constituant un délit “moins grave” que le viol ou l’agression sexuelle.
Un acte que Rose Mc Gowan n’entend plus cacher. Dans un deuxième tweet sur son compte officiel, l’actrice en a dévoilé davantage sur ses intentions. Pour elle, il ne s’agit pas de détruire une réputation, mais de pousser son agresseur à reconnaitre ses actes ainsi que leur portée. Une façon pour elle, de mettre en lumière son désir d’excuses publiques.
D’autant que de telles accusations semblent faire grandement écho à des propos déjà tenus en 2018. Lors d’une conférence à New-York, animée par le journaliste Ronan Farrow, Rose Mc Gowan évoquait pour la première fois un viol par un « homme influent à Hollywood », bien avant l’agression d’Harvey Weinstein. Sans avoir nommé le réalisateur, l’actrice laissait déjà apparaitre son intention d’évoquer haut et fort ses agressions sexuelles.
I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15. pic.twitter.com/XeNpsrpY4s
— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020
Alexander Payne, toujours silencieux face aux attaques
Malgré les sollicitations de plusieurs médias américains, le réalisateur d’origine grecque n’a pas encore réagi suite avec accusations de Rose Mc Gowan.
Principalement reconnu pour ses deux films «Sideways» et «The Descendants», Alexander Payne a été oscarisé à deux reprises pour ses scénarios.
Le cinéaste a également participé à la création de deux longs-métrages produits par PlayBoy, Inside Out, et Inside Out III, deux films aux larges consonances érotiques, si ce n’est pornographiques.
Un travail aujourd’hui perçu d’un autre oeil, depuis la prise de parole de Rose Mc Gowan.
Why are we scared of truth? Ask yourself what is the worst case scenario. Could you survive it? Yes. The answer is yes. Only death and terminal illness is unsurvivable. Will you fight for yourself? Will you stand for others? What will happen to you when you expose lies is this: You will likely be branded a liar, a drug addict, a mentally unstable whore. All of these things have happened to me, over and over. Why? Because I refuse to cover up for the bad people, those monsters that eat humanity by raping our bodies, minds, spirits. I will fight til I have no more fight in me. Why? Because I know it’s more important to have truth be known than live in a lie. I have been called every one of those things above and more. Here’s the thing, you can survive it. I did. So take the hard road, do the hard thing, because your spirit, mind, and soul are yours. You must fight for them. Your truth counts. Your truth matters. Be brave. #Brave #mood #rise #truth #loveyourself
Une actrice déjà mobilisée lors de l’époque #Me Too
Pour rappel, l’actrice avait été l’une des premières à dénoncer Harvey Weinstein pour violences sexuelles. Une prise de parole qui avait déclenché un réel raz-de-marée tant le monde du cinéma que dans la société entière. Lorsqu’en 2017, l’actrice évoque une agression survenue en 1997, le mouvement #MeToo prend de l’ampleur, de quoi mener le producteur hollywoodien à une condamnation de 23 ans de prison ferme (verdict rendu en mars 2020).
Au cours du procès, la justice américaine avait alors pu se référer à la liste des victimes d’Harvey Weinstein, dressée par l’actrice Asia Argento en 2017. 93 femmes annonçaient alors publiquement avoir été agressées par Harvey Weinstein. Parmi elles, d’autres actrices, ou mannequins, comme Cara Delevingne, Emma de Caunes, Salma Hayek, Judith Godrèche, Angelina Jolie, Léa Seydoux ou Gwyneth Paltrow.
I get asked a lot if I ever liked working in Hollywood. My answer is no. I never did. It was a means to my end. My goals. My Hollywood was a job filled with mostly sociopathic predators shooting damaged fish in a barrel. We, the beautiful ones, we were the fish. We were their targets. The truth of it is that the beautiful ones are looked at as the weak gazelles in the herd, the ones that limp under the attention they receive. It was too much for me. Look in my eyes. Ask me again if I liked it. No. But you wouldn’t either if you’d been made fun of, shunned, looked down upon, considered dirty all because someone everyone knew as King Predator and a total piece of shit, told them to do so directly or indirectly. I used to get told two things consistently in Hollywood. Once by (in my opinion) my dead souled agent, Leslie Siebert, at the creepy agency Gersh- Good old Leslie told me not to speak so much in meetings, that I was intimidating the men in the audition room with my vocabulary. I was destroyed by that comment. It was late in my ‘career’ and I was stunned. Imagine how tired I was? Years of that directly to my face. But it was so demoralizing. I went into my car and cried and tried to figure out a way out of my life. Being trapped on the other side of the screen fucking sucked for me. But here’s the thing, none of it was a shock. I always knew I’d be famous and I always knew it was not the big deal. The Culture Reset is the big deal. So, in hindsight, @lesliesiebert and #Gersh go fuck yourselves. You did me a favor. You helped get me mad enough to crack the glass ceiling of thought. I hope now you take your clients seriously. They are smarter than you. How you treat them is how they are treated is how the world is treated. Stop it. Honestly, I think agents in Hollywood are low-key human traffickers. Anyone who makes money in a negotiation of how long my right breast can be on the screen and PROFITS from it?! Sanctioned pimping if you ask me. Listen to your clients. Respect them. Don’t sell your clients out to the invisible rules of bullshit Hollywood. PS you always did suck #hollywood #memories #⚔️🦾 #Freedom #rosearmy