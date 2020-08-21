Rose McGowan : elle exige des excuses de la part de son agresseur

View this post on Instagram

Why are we scared of truth? Ask yourself what is the worst case scenario. Could you survive it? Yes. The answer is yes. Only death and terminal illness is unsurvivable. Will you fight for yourself? Will you stand for others? What will happen to you when you expose lies is this: You will likely be branded a liar, a drug addict, a mentally unstable whore. All of these things have happened to me, over and over. Why? Because I refuse to cover up for the bad people, those monsters that eat humanity by raping our bodies, minds, spirits. I will fight til I have no more fight in me. Why? Because I know it’s more important to have truth be known than live in a lie. I have been called every one of those things above and more. Here’s the thing, you can survive it. I did. So take the hard road, do the hard thing, because your spirit, mind, and soul are yours. You must fight for them. Your truth counts. Your truth matters. Be brave. #Brave #mood #rise #truth #loveyourself