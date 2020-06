Prince Philip souffle sa 99e bougie le 10 Juin, voici le programme de son anniversaire !

View this post on Instagram

The Prince of Wales today opened the new @nhsnightingalelondon hospital via video link. The Head of Nursing @nhsnightingalelondon unveiled a plaque on behalf of His Royal Highness to officially mark the opening of the hospital which will provide support for thousands more patients with coronavirus. To find out more head over to @clarencehouse 📷1 © Clarence House 📷2,3 © Press Association