Prince Harry savait le type de femme qui lui convenait, confie un proche à lui : une femme célèbre à tout prix ou rien !

View this post on Instagram

Photo credit ©️ sussexroyal_hm . The ninth post about H&M love story🖤 Harry confirmed his relationship with Meghan in a formal statement November 8, 2016. In the statement, Harry also pleads the press and trolls on social media to stop the “wave of abuse and harassment" that had been directed at his girlfriend. According to Harry, he has been involved with “nightly legal battles” to stop the media from publishing defamatory stories about Markle and their relationship. During the BBC interview, Harry revealed that both he and Markle were taken aback by the media scrutiny. "I think both of us were totally surprised by the reaction." Meghan: "There was a misconception that because I have worked in the entertainment industry that this would be something I would be familiar with," she said. "But I've never been part of tabloid culture. I've never been in pop culture to that degree and and lived a relatively quiet life." "I think we were just hit so hard at the beginning with a lot of mistruths that I made the choice to not read anything, positive or negative. It just didn't make sense and instead we focused all of our energies just on nurturing our relationship."