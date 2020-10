Prince Harry et Meghan Markle : leur portrait dans le Time fait polémique, les anglais n’en reviennent pas et sont choqués !

View this post on Instagram

@meghanmarkle_official — ✨💫❤️ “Meghan paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her gold Cartier Tank Française watch in a stunning new portrait, which was released on Friday. Dressed in a chic Alexander McQueen suit, Meghan looked incredibly flawless. However, it was her statement watch that caught the attention of royal watchers as it appears to be an heirloom that belonged to her husband's late mother. Meanwhile, Meghan has previously shared her love for the Tank watch as she splurged on her own two-tone version back in 2015 when Suits was commissioned for a third season. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them." ❤️