Prince Charles : sa réaction cocasse face à un homme qui s’évanouit devant lui !

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will lead the national commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day: On 15th August 2020, the United Kingdom will mark 75 years of the end of the Second World War in the Far East and the victory of the Allies over Japan with participation from members of the Royal Family. The Prince of Wales, accompanied by The Duchess of Cornwall, will lead the UK in a national moment of remembrance and thanksgiving for all those who served in the Far East. His Royal Highness will lead a two minute silence at 11am at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire as part of a special televised service. A number of veterans, including 93 year-old Albert Wills who served in the Royal Navy aboard HMS Indefatigable, will be present at the service to pay their respects to their fallen comrades and will represent the surviving veterans of the war in the Far East still alive in the UK today. Armed Forces musicians will lead the nation in the Service of Remembrance which will be hosted by The Royal British Legion at the National Memorial Arboretum and the ceremony will conclude with a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Other members of the Royal Family who will be taking part in the commemorations are: The Duke of Edinburgh – who will feature on large screens in locations across the country in a poignant photo montage showcasing living Second World War veterans. The Duke of Cambridge – who will feature in ‘VJ Day 75: The Nation’s Tribute,’ a special programme filmed at Horse Guards Parade that will be broadcast on BBC One. You can go on my profile and click on the link to read the full press release from the British Government. #princecharles #princeofwales #duchessofcornwall #vjday