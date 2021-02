Naya Rivera : son ex en couple avec sa soeur ? Vu les récents évènements, c’est choquant !

View this post on Instagram

Sister,⁣ ⁣ There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself. ⁣ ⁣ I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣ ⁣ My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life. 🤍