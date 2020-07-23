Naya Rivera : Heather Morris lui rend un hommage en dansant, une vidéo poignante

La vidéo a été diffusée sur le compte de l’actrice à savoir Heather Morris qui interprète sa compagne dans la série Glee a succès. Les deux femmes étaient apparemment complices sur le petit écran, mais également dans leur vie privée. Heather Morris avait notamment après l’annonce du décès de l’actrice dévoilé des photos où l’on pouvait découvrir les enfants des deux stars. Elle a décidé de lui rendre un nouvel hommage avec une danse spéciale afin d’évacuer sans doute sa peine. Naya Rivera est décédée alors qu’elle se trouvait avec son fils de 4 ans sur un lac. Elle aurait perdu la vie alors qu’elle poussait son petit garçon pour qu’il puisse monter sur le bateau.
Heather Morris, un hommage en musique
Si vous avez regardé la série Glee, vous savez sans doute qu’elle reposait sur le chant et la danse. Naya Rivera et Heather Morris étaient donc des chanteuses à l’époque ainsi que des danseuses. Les images sont donc touchantes puisqu’elle danse sur le titre Radio Silence que son amie interprétait. Elle révèle sur son compte Instagram qu’elle a décidé de choisir cette musique et cette voix pour son hommage.
- Heather a également adressé plusieurs messages pour rendre hommage à celle qui a évolué à ses côtés pendant de nombreuses années.
- Les fans de Glee se souviennent sans doute du couple formé par les deux actrices.
- Elles ont ainsi pu passionner les adeptes de la série, mais leur histoire a forcément connu des hauts et des bas.
Depuis l’annonce de la mort de Naya Rivera, les hommages se multiplient notamment sur les réseaux sociaux. Les acteurs et les actrices de Glee ont même décidé de se rassembler afin d’aider le petit garçon de Naya afin de l’épauler pour payer ses études. Heather Morris n’a pas été la seule à lui adresser un message notamment sur Instagram. Celle qui interprète Rachel dans la série a également réagi face à l’annonce de sa mort. N’oublions pas que son corps a été retrouvé 7 ans après le décès de l’un des acteurs de la série.
Heather Morris n’arrive plus à ressentir de la joie
La perte de Naya Rivera a donc été soudaine, dans son message, la comédienne qui ne semble pas avoir perdu son talent pour la danse au fil des années précise qu’il est très difficile de s’occuper pendant cette période de deuil. Il lui est aussi complexe de ressentir de la joie. Son mari lui a toutefois précisé qu’honorer une personne passait aussi par la vie. Heather Morris doit donc profiter de la sienne afin de lui rendre hommage dans tout ce qu’elle pourra entreprendre. Le message est donc bouleversant et les réactions ont été nombreuses.
Heather Morris est aussi mal à l’aise puisqu’elle a pu obtenir une nouvelle popularité grâce à son premier message pour Naya Rivera. Elle a donc ressenti certaines émotions avec ce million de followers qu’elle doit finalement à cette tragédie comme elle peut le signifier. Elle estime que ce sont des anges qui peuvent l’entourer au quotidien afin de lui apporter de l’amour et du soutien pendant cette période très difficile. Le 1er août prochain, une veillée sur le lac Piru aura lieu avec les fans pour honorer Naya Rivera. Cette dernière est décédée le 8 juillet dernier alors qu’elle était avec son fils Josey âgé de 4 ans seulement.