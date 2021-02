Meghan Markle et le Prince Harry prennent la parole et agacent les anglais !

View this post on Instagram

@meghanmarkle_official — Meghan concluded her appearance with a quote from famed artist Georgia O'Keeffe, alluding to her own personal experience with being a highly notable figure existing in the social media age. "I used to have a quote up in my room many, many moons ago, and it resonates now maybe more than ever when you see the vitriol and noise that can be out in the world, and it's by Georgia O'Keeffe," she said. "'I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain, and I am quite free,'" she recited. "The moment that you are able to be liberated from all these other opinions of what you know to be true, it's very easy to live with truth and with authenticity, and that's how I choose to move through the world."