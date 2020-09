Meghan et Harry : Bientôt un petit frère ou une petite sœur pour Archie ?

View this post on Instagram

#update Insiders say the signing deal could be between $ 50 – $ 100 million. With their participation in any program they could earn $ 250 million plus. Historical deal! At the beginning of the year the Sussexes forecast financial growth of up to 1 billion dollars! This prognosis, especially due to Harry & Meghan massive popularity and influence, seems to be about to become true! And the meaning of the word 'INDEPENDENT' makes a lot of sense… This is important to know, for especially those thinking Harry & Meghan cannot make their own money and buy their own things!! #money #netflix #inspiration #couplegoals