Macron : un joli vent de la part de Pierre Gasly !

View this post on Instagram

COMPETITION TIME GUYS! WIN A RACING SUIT SIGNED BY ME AND TWO PAIRS OF HAWKERS SUNGLASSES. We're giving away the exclusive & unique racing suit I wore in “The Machine” video (I will also sign it) and my two favourites pairs of Hawkers. There are only three steps to enter: Follow @hawkersco – @hawkersmotorsports & @teamgasly. Tag 2 friends. The winner will be announced on Monday 7th September on my IG Story, as well as the IG Story of both Hawkersco and Hawkersmotorsports. Best of luck!👊