Louis Sarkozy vraiment armé sur Instagram, les fans sont choqués par cette photo !

Top to Bottom: – P-1871 Martini Henry, infamous British rifle of the Zoulou wars. – Gewerh 88, one of the main rifles of the Prussian military during WWI. – Swiss M1878 Vetterli Repetiergewehr, one of the first Breechloading repeating rifles in European history. – British Lee-Metford MkII converted to S.M.L.E, a particularly special beauty.