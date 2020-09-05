Le prince Harry interné : il a pété un câble !

Le burn out, voilà la version officielle de l’internement en psychiatrie du prince Harry au début de l’été. Mais que s’est-il donc passé avec le cadet du prince Charles pour qu’il se mette dans un état pareil. Il est évident que l’année a été délicate pour le jeune prince. En effet, fatigué d’être moins bien considéré que son frère, le jeune homme a commencé à ruer dans les brancards. Le Duc de Sussex a aussi eu l’impression que sa femme était plus exposée dans la presse que les autres membres du palais.
La pression de la presse en Angleterre
Ce faisant le jeune homme avait sans doute oublié qu’en épousant une actrice américaine, même peu connue en Europe et divorcée de surcroît, il aurait peut-être davantage maille à partir avec la presse. Cette dernière aurait sans doute été moins attentive s’il avait épousé une jeune anglaise ayant le même profil que Kate Middleton. Et pourtant la presse avait bien accueilli Meghan. Le Sun en avait même profité pour tacler Kate. Le magazine avait écrit en parlant de l’actrice « naturellement séduisante…tout le contraire de cette pauvre Kate ». Bien entendu, après un accueil aussi dithyrambique, les moindres actes de la nouvelle duchesse ont été scrutés. Ainsi, très vite, la presse a été moins élogieuse. Les caprices de Meghan commençaient à être connus. Plusieurs membres du personnel attachés au service du jeune couple ont démissionné en mettant en cause le caractère difficile de la duchesse.
Le Megxit
Harry avait ensuite du faire face à la naissance de son fils. Etre jeune papa suppose de nouvelles responsabilités qui peuvent être épuisantes au début. De plus la presse commençait à pointer de plus en plus le coté caractériel de la nouvelle membre de la famille royale. Cette dernière avait notamment été choquée du comportement de diva de la jeune femme. La presse n’avait pas manqué de rapporter que cette dernière s’en était pris à une suivante de Kate, lui reprochant de plus s’occuper de Kate que d’elle. En fait, la presse ne bruissait que de la jalousie de l’actrice envers l’épouse du prince William. Harry a pensé que le palais ne défendait pas son épouse. Le jeune duc avait aussi l’impression que l’histoire de sa mère, la princesse Diana se répétait. Le jeune couple a ainsi décidé de quitter la royauté. Ce départ s’était aussi moins bien passé que prévu, en raison de tensions avec la reine.
L’installation en Amérique
Les jeunes gens se sont installés au Canada. Mais très vite la polémique a monté. Les canadiens ne voulaient pas payer pour leur sécurité. Le couple s’est alors envolé vers les Etats-Unis et la Californie où ils se sont définitivement installés à Santa Barbara où le petit-fils préféré de la reine a fait un burn out nécessitant son entrée à la section psychiatrique d’un hôpital de Los Angeles.
Un jeune homme fragile ?
Le fils cadet de Charles n’en est pas à sa première dépression. C’est celui des deux enfants qui avait le plus mal supporté l’accident de la princesse de Galles. Harry avait à l’époque eu énormément de mal à s’en remettre et le prince Charles l’avait fait suivre par des psychiatres. En effet, il y a 23 ans, la princesse avait perdu la vie dans un accident de voiture provoqué par des paparazzis. Mais de nombreuses personnes avaient soulevé la théorie de l’assassinat et c’était encore plus insupportable pour le jeune homme. En fait, Harry a déménagé à Los Angeles, mais il ne pensait pas que sa famille lui manquerait autant. De plus, le jeune homme était habitué à la vie de prince anglais et non d’un quidam lambda aux USA. Et sa famille lui manque cruellement. Il s’inquiète pour son avenir et celui de sa famille, l’intégration aux Etats-Unis a été moins simple que prévu. Harry est à nouveau à la maison, il est rétabli. Espérons que l’avenir lui sourira.