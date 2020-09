Le prince Andrew évincé pour les festivités du centenaire de son père !

View this post on Instagram

The Queen is to leave Balmoral earlier than expected, on September 14, and spend time with Prince Philip at Sandringham before returning to Windsor and raining some engagements at Buckingham Palace in October. Statement from the Palace “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh will depart Balmoral Castle during the week commencing 14th September to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate. Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme. Her Majesty’s intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected Audiences and engagements. These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice.”