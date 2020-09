L’ancien chef d’Epstein collabore avec le FBI. Le prince Andrew dans la tourmente !

View this post on Instagram

In 1959, The Commonwealth Society for the Deaf was established to help those affected by hearing loss. Now known as @sound_seekers, the charity works in Malawi, Zambia, The Gambia, Cameroon and Sierra Leone to deliver practical solutions to support people with hearing loss by enabling access to healthcare and education.⁣ ⁣ To mark the sixtieth anniversary of the Charity and all it is has achieved since 1959, The Duke of York, Patron since 1997, hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace. The reception, which brought together staff, supporters and those who have benefited from charity’s work, was an opportunity to celebrate its accomplishments and look forward to the next sixty years.⁣ ⁣ The Prince Andrew Charitable Trust recently approved a grant for Sound Seekers, which the charity will use to improve paediatric ear and hearing health services in Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital in Ndola, Zambia, the only paediatric hospital in the Copperbelt Province of Zambia. The grant will enable the charity to sponsor the training of one Clinical Officer to become the first ever Audiology Technician at the hospital.⁣