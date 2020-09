La reine Élisabeth II privée des Highland Games ! Découvrez pour qu’elle raison ?

View this post on Instagram

Today marks the start of the #VirtualHighlandGames.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 📷Take a look back at The Queen and members of the Royal Family enjoying the Highland Games at the Braemar Gathering over the years, including a photo #fromthearchives of King George V's sons – Edward, Prince of Wales, Prince Albert, Duke of York and Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester attending the gathering in 1921. As Scotland’s Highland Games have been cancelled one by one this year, the #VirtualHighlandGames brings together competitive and virtual elements of the games, including highland dancing, solo piping, a heavy athletes competition, and a track and field competition. On Saturday 29th August, The Duke of Rothesay visited the site of the Braemar Gathering to raise the standard which launched the Virtual Games. The Duke is Patron of The Scottish Highland Games Association. Head over to @clarencehouse to find out more and how you can join in with this year's #VirtualHighlandGames