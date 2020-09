Jazmine Grace Grimaldi : la première fois où elle a rencontré le prince Albert II

View this post on Instagram

The first thing I do in the morning as hard as it may be is grab my cup of ☀️sunshine. I’m holding onto summer for a few more weeks but that doesn’t mean I’m not feeling the motivation of a new month. With a new month comes new opportunities for growth and locking in that health routine. I’m on the road to recovery, resetting and getting my health back under control. I’m building my immunity the best way I know how. What is one positive contribution you are introducing into your daily lifestyle for this glorious new month of September? Only(ownly) you can change your life. No one can do it for you. Positive mind. Positive vibes. Positive life. 🙌🏼🎉Thank you to @liveowyn for my own personal vegan nutritious shake bar. Yew! 🤙🏼