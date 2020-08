J.K. Rowling : l’autrice d’Harry Potter rend une récompense après avoir été accusée de transphobie

View this post on Instagram

This man … 🥀 → So far we have Miracle Workers season 3 confirmed for Daniel's upcoming projects! Apparently it's not him filming in Canada, but his girlfriend Erin. So we don't anything about a new movie for him yet. — #DanielRadcliffe #HarryPotter #Hogwarts #Potterhead #killyourdarlings #RupertGrint #RonWeasley #jkrowling #tomfelton #dracomalfoy #emmawatson #gunsakimbo #escapefrompretoria