Harry et Meghan ont-ils acheté une maison trop chère pour eux ? Leur fortune révélée !

Harry and Meghan sue over photos of Archie @meghanmarkle_official – The couple contend that the photos were most likely taken with a drone or telephoto lens while they were in their backyard in the Los Angeles area, which violates California’s paparazzi law. The photos show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their 14-month-old son in the backyard of a secluded estate in the Los Angeles area where the family has been staying since earlier this year, the lawsuit said. Harry and Meghan discovered that someone was shopping photos of their son and had claimed they had been taken on a recent public outing in Malibu, according to the lawsuit, which said that Archie had not been out in public since the family arrived in Southern California. #meghanmarkle #meghanmarklenews #meghanandharry