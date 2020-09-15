Harry et Meghan obtiennent des millions de la part d’un studio hollywoodien !

Meghan et Harry semblent avoir trouvé leurs marques de l’autre coté de l’océan. En effet, depuis quelques jours on entend clairement le tiroir-caisse des deux jeunes gens résonner, et ce ne sont pas des pièces de 50 cents qui tombent dans l’escarcelle du couple, loin de là. En effet, le jeune couple a commencé par galérer. Meghan pensait être attendue par Hollywood, mais aucun grand rôle ne lui a été proposé. De l’autre coté, les deux jeunes gens souffraient d’une mauvaise image de marque. Le livre « finding freedom » a certes bien marché, mais en principe le couple n’a rien à voir avec cet ouvrage, même si tout le monde a très bien compris que cet ouvrage a été fait avec, à minima, la bénédiction du couple. En effet, les informations viennent toutes de proches du couple alors que celles concernant les Cambridge viennent également des proches de Harry et Meghan. Ce sont alors des professionnels du business.
#update Where would they be now if Covid19 had not forced them to slow down? The pandemic has also forced the hard-working Sussexes to take a break, but they are still in close contact with all the organisations, holding virtual conversations and being featured in the media – a lot. They are just who they are: Powerful and influential. The mega deal with Netflix has proven this; it has been around for a long time, but now it is official. The multi-year contract is said to cover documentaries, documentary series, feature films, screenplay shows and children's programmes. Meghan and Harry also made a statement and explained: "As new parents, it is important for us to produce inspiring family programmes. The unparalleled reach [of Netflix] will help us share compelling content that inspires action". Exactly when it will start has not yet been announced. I am very confident in what is yet to come. I am confident in their goal to make their part to make the world a better place. Let us not forget the great work they have been doing for those who desperately need it and benefit from every visit of the Sussexes, especially charities as @baby2baby (provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing…) @assistanceleagueoflosangeles (Improving the quality of the lives of at risk children and families…), @homeboyindustries (providing meals, health services, job training…) and others… This is the fundamental proof that great things are coming in the future… I am optimistic. In addition, I collected some of their endeavors – for us fans as a reminder: They can do no wrong by helping others. ❤️ Enjoy. I wish you all a happy weekend/week. #weekendvibes #netflix #love #couplegoals
Des débuts difficiles
Le jeune couple s’était tout d’abord installé au Canada. Leur séjour au Canada s’est moyennement bien passé. Les jeunes gens se faisaient surnommer » les renégats de la couronne ». Il est vrai que le Canada fait partie du Commonwealth. Et le jeune couple a vite eu mauvaise réputation au Canada. Les jeunes gens ont ensuite déménagé en Californie, en jet privé. Cela avait aussi horrifié les canadiens. Ils avaient l’impression que les deux jeunes gens pensaient que tout leur était du. Toujours est-il que leur point de chute suivant a été la villa de Tyler Perry. Ils y sont restés quelques mois et fin juin, ils ont déménagé à Montecito, une banlieue chic de Santa Barbara.
#news The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-year Netflix deal!! Under the new partnership, the couple will produce documentaries, features films and scripted shows for the streaming platform, further details to come… In a statement follows: “Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” the pair said in a statement. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.” “Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.” And no Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is not returning to acting, but I am sure even if so, she would have our support. And The Duke of Sussex is a great entertainer and is very charming… The combination is dynamic!!! ❤️ #netflixandchill #netflix #networking
Une installation définitive à Santa Barbara
Le prix de la villa avait contraint les deux jeunes gens à solliciter le père du jeune duc. D’un autre coté, les jeunes gens avaient encore 2,4 millions de livres à régler au trésor public anglais. En effet, les Sussex avaient fait rénover à grands frais Frogmorre Cottage avec l’argent du contribuable. La reine, lors du Megxit avait exigé le remboursement du montant des travaux. Elle avait accepté un échelonnement de la dette par tranches de 20 000 livres mensuelles. Par contre, dès que le montant astronomique du contrat passé avec Netflix a été connu, le parlement anglais avait manifesté son mécontentement et demandé que la dette soit rapidement soldée. Le jeune couple a obtempéré et a fait virer le solde encore du, soit la quasi-totalité de la dette, au trésor public anglais.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a virtual conversation today alongside Brighton Kaoma, Founder of Agents of Change Foundation in Zambia; Hunter Johnson, Founder of The Man Cave in Australia; Rosie Thomas, Co-Founder of Project Rockit in Australia; and, Vee Kativhu, Study & Empowerment YouTuber and Founder of ‘Empowered by Vee.’ The discussion was chaired by Chief Executive of QCT, Nicola Brentnall. Go to @queens_commonwealth_trust to watch the video.
Le jeune couple commence à savoir gagner de l’argent
Cette partie du contentieux avec la royauté est ainsi réglée. Et l’illustre grand-mère du jeune homme doit en être ravie. Le porte-monnaie du prince Charles aussi. Toujours est-il que le jeune couple vient de prouver qu’il peut être financièrement indépendant. En effet, ils viennent de signer un très beau contrat avec la plateforme Netflix. Ils vont devenir producteurs pour la chaîne. Le contrat est inhabituellement élevé, et il va leur rapporter entre 100 et 150 millions de dollars. Par contre les modalités de paiement ne sont pas connus. Mais une substantielle avance a du leur être versée. En effet, sans cela le couple n’aurait pas pu faire le virement au trésor anglais.
#news „On August 17th, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) joined a group of young leaders from our network and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to discuss social media and the role of the online world as a force for good. At QCT, we provide positive digital platforms to inform and inspire young people around the world. This discussion brought to life the reality of online communities for good and the profound difference they can make to lives over generations in the future. This was the second QCT online discussion attended by The Duke and Duchess, who are President and Vice-President of QCT respectively. In this session, the participants included Brighton Kaoma, Founder of Agents of Change Foundation in Zambia; Hunter Johnson, Founder of The Man Cave in Australia; Rosie Thomas, Co-Founder of Project Rockit in Australia; and, Vee Kativhu, Study & Empowerment YouTuber and Founder of ‘Empowered by Vee.’ The discussion was chaired by Chief Executive of QCT, Nicola Brentnall.“ Source: @queens_commonwealth_trust
Des négociations intelligentes
En fait, il s’avère que le jeune couple a fait le tour de tous les studios et s’est vendu au plus offrant. Ils ont donc clairement négocié leur nom et non pas leurs compétences. D’un autre coté, ils sont également inscrits à l’agence « Harry Walker » afin de tenir des discours rémunérés. Cette agence gère les carrières d’Obama et de Clinton. Selon The Telegraph le jeune couple aurait des exigences draconiennes sur les conditions de leurs interventions. Il est évident que les Sussex cherchent à tout prix à contrôler leur image.