Harry et Meghan obtiennent des millions de la part d’un studio hollywoodien !

View this post on Instagram

#update Where would they be now if Covid19 had not forced them to slow down? The pandemic has also forced the hard-working Sussexes to take a break, but they are still in close contact with all the organisations, holding virtual conversations and being featured in the media – a lot. They are just who they are: Powerful and influential. The mega deal with Netflix has proven this; it has been around for a long time, but now it is official. The multi-year contract is said to cover documentaries, documentary series, feature films, screenplay shows and children's programmes. Meghan and Harry also made a statement and explained: "As new parents, it is important for us to produce inspiring family programmes. The unparalleled reach [of Netflix] will help us share compelling content that inspires action". Exactly when it will start has not yet been announced. I am very confident in what is yet to come. I am confident in their goal to make their part to make the world a better place. Let us not forget the great work they have been doing for those who desperately need it and benefit from every visit of the Sussexes, especially charities as @baby2baby (provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing…) @assistanceleagueoflosangeles (Improving the quality of the lives of at risk children and families…), @homeboyindustries (providing meals, health services, job training…) and others… This is the fundamental proof that great things are coming in the future… I am optimistic. In addition, I collected some of their endeavors – for us fans as a reminder: They can do no wrong by helping others. ❤️ Enjoy. I wish you all a happy weekend/week. #weekendvibes #netflix #love #couplegoals