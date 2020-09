Harry a essayé d’appeler William et Kate lors de son anniversaire : les Cambridge n’ont pas décroché !

View this post on Instagram

NEWS! 🚨 Harry and Meghan have officially paid back *IN FULL* the £2.4 million used for their Frogmore Cottage renovations to the Sovereign Grant. 💸🏡🎉 In 2018, the couple had renovations completed for their home on Windsor Estate in order to make it a live-able family home. Previously, Frogmore Cottage had been converted into staff apartments. Since announcing they would be stepping down as senior working members of the Royal Family earlier this year, the Sussexes have received a lot of flack (🙄) from people saying that they should repay the money spent updating the home as it was from public funds. Although there was never an expectation or request from the Royal Family, it seems Harry wanted to have this paid back as soon as possible (heeeey mega @netflix deal!! 💵), probably to get people off their backs and to officially have full financial independence. Buckingham Palace has officially confirmed the news today and a spokesman for the couple has said, “A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.’" The Sussexes will still have their main residence in Montecito, CA, as well as their UK residence at Frogmore Cottage. YAY FOR THEM! 🇺🇸🥳🇬🇧