Elon Musk et Neuralink : l’histoire des trois petits cochons version neurosciences !

The first clinical trials will be in a small number of patients with severe spinal cord injuries, to make sure it works and is safe. Long term, Musk said they will be able to restore full motion in people with those types of injuries using a second implant on the spine. Most important thing the device might be able to do, Musk said, would let people achieve what he calls "AI symbiosis," which allows the human brain to merge with an artificial intelligence. "Such that he future of the world is controlled by the combined will of the people of Earth — I think that that's obviously gonna be the future that we want," he said tonight. The design of the Neuralink device has changed since it was unveiled last year, rendering the device itself hard to see on Gertrude. It is now coin-shaped and meant to sit flush with the skull, rather than having a small module resting near the ear. The threads have more electrodes than other systems — which means more information — and they may not cause as much damage as stiff needles. However, foreign objects in the brain degrade over time, and smaller ones break down faster. One member of the team at tonight's demonstration said that one of the main challenges for Neuralink was making sure the device could last for decades in a corrosive environment like the brain.