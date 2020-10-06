Comment bien se nourrir pour combattre le cholestérol. On vous dit tout !

View this post on Instagram

This October is National Cholesterol month, so we thought we would share the part played by the lymphatic system in regulating the cholesterol in our bodies. ⚖️ Cholesterol is in every cell in our body and it is needed to help our brain, skin and other organs to function properly. The liver makes cholesterol for us, but we also get it from the foods we eat and too much of it can get into the walls of our blood vessels causing them to become stiffer, narrower and ultimately clogged. ⚖️ We know the lymphatic system is critical in the absorption of dietary fats from the gut, but it is less well known that cholesterol metabolism and lymphatic function are tightly linked and that each regulates the other – as discovered in a 2011 study by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital ⚖️ The fluid that gathers between our tissues and is picked up by the lymphatic system contains toxins, metabolic waste and other pathogens, but it also contains High Density Lipoproteins – HDL or so called ‘good cholesterol’ because it absorbs excess cholesterol and carries it to the liver to be broken down and excreted from the body. ⚖️ It therefore stands to reason that an impeded or stagnant lymphatic flow will reduce the speed at which HDL can transport excess cholesterol to the liver for removal leading to a potentially harmful build up. ⚖️ Regular sessions in the Body Ballancer will greatly enhance lymphatic flow, leading to the timely removal of excess cholesterol that could otherwise end up where we do not want it – in our arteries!