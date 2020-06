Cathy Guetta se retrouve avec David dans une manifestation contre les violences

View this post on Instagram

I’m truly a proud mum today it’s France Mother’s Day .. my support to all of them ✊🏼and I celebrated it with my kids @elvisguetta my daughter Angie and their father @davidguetta … we are all here today in the street with thousands of people to protest against racism .. no more violence .. no more mothers crying for their children .. for JUSTICE .. I’m very proud to see my kids involved to defend their values .. my value ,and the values of my mum 🖤my heroine who gave me my strength my force and my faith to be a good person with generosity, tolerance, compassion, Respect & Love for others .. I hope that for us and the new generations the world is going to change very soon .. #blacklivesmatter #nojusticenopeace 07/06/2020