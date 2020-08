Cette Américaine, enceinte depuis dix ans, met au monde… des triplés

View this post on Instagram

It’s Day 1! Day 1 of my journey to a healthier me. A couple nights ago I was laying in bed watching tv with Chris and thinking about sick I feel. Almost every evening my stomach and my head hurts. I know it’s because of what I am eating. I was thinking how I really want to eat better but I wish I had some kind of PLAN. The very next day a friend of mine @annemarie_plus_3 messaged me and asked me if I’d be interested in joining her over the next 6 weeks to feel better and have more energy. I was like YES!! Timing couldn’t have been better. I’m so ready for this! Triplets was/is a whole new ballgame for me…especially my body. I’m 5’2 and usually after each baby I end up back to about 135lbs without trying. After the triplets though I haven’t been able to lose at all. I’m at 155 and have been since they were born. (I weighed 120 when I met my Chris 🙈) I’m very excited to start FASTer Way to Fat Loss. Thank you Anne for thinking of me and @kellymmeinke for giving me this opportunity. 💞