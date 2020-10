Une maman tchèque donne naissance à des quintuplés !

View this post on Instagram

Wow! Czech mother, 23, gives birth to the country's first naturally conceived quintuplets and doctors say they have a '95% chance of growing up healthy! Alexandra Kinova, 23, gave birth to four boys and a girl Doctors in Prague said the birth went 'without any complications'. She gave birth by Caesarean section. They are the first set of quins to be born in the country. Ms Kinova already has one son and he helped choose the names of his five new siblings. The four boys are called Deniel, Michael, Alex and Martin and the girl is called Terezka.