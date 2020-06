Vacances d’été : quel temps fera-t-il au mois d’août dans les campings français ?

View this post on Instagram

Bonjour from Ile De Re! 36 hours into our visit I can report: 1. It is so beautiful and really IS all it's cracked up to be. 2. The vintage interiors and clothes shopping opps are immense! 3. Hiring bikes and cycling everywhere is the best thing ever, unless you have a dog called Ted. However, let's gloss over no.3.🤦🏼‍♀️🐶🚲✖️and talk about these doors and shutters of perfection instead. 😍 Apparently residents are only allowed to paint their shutters from a range of 16 shades of blue and green (I'm guessing the colours of the sea) and the effect of course is absolutely magical.✨ Buildings over 2 storeys high and overhead cables are also banned and you also won't see any traffic lights (I've been googling 😂) Anyway, I can see why people come back year after year and we will definitely be back. I think we'd avoid August though if possible – everyone said it would be packed here and it really is.😬